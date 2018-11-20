

The Sureté du Quebec and the Armed Forces are searching for a helicopter and pilot after they failed to arrive in Mirabel on Monday.

The pilot took off from Rouyn-Noranda at 10:30 a.m. Monday but never arrived at his destination.

A friend of the pilot notified Nav Canada of the pilot's failure to arrive, launching the ground search by the SQ, and an aerial search by the military.

They searched until it was too dark to see anything on Monday, and pledged to resume Tuesday weather permitting.

The pilot's last communication was around noon near Mont Laurier, and his cell phone was tracked to an area about 30 km north of Mirabel, in St. Adolphe d'Howard.

No distress call was ever made.