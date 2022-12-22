Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to incoming winter storm

In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.

The forecast is calling for a mix of snow, rain and possibly freezing rain from Thursday into the weekend. Environment Canada has issued storm warnings and special weather statements for most of the province.

Below is a list of some of the school boards and school service centres that have announced school complete schools closures for Friday.

Please note this list is not exhaustive and will be updated regularly.

The English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de service scolaire des Mille-Iles

Centre de Services scolaire de la Pointe de L’Ile

Centre de services scolaire des Affluents

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides

This is a developing story. More details to come.