Canada’s Conservative Party will announce on Monday it supports a single tax return for Quebecers, a source told CTV News.

According to the source, party leader Andrew Scheer will reveal his support for a single form, which would be managed by the provincial government in Quebec City.

Currently, taxpayers in Quebec fill out two forms for their taxes – one for provincial, the other for federal.

Single tax systems do exist in other provinces, but those are managed by the federal government.

In May, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said they would officially ask the Trudeau government to allow the province to collect federal taxes on Ottawa’s behalf. Members of the National Assembly previously passed a unanimous motion calling for a single-form system to be implemented.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined the request.