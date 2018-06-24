Scheer to unveil support for single-form Quebec tax return
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during the General Council of the Conservative Party of Canada in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. on Sunday, May 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:52PM EDT
Canada’s Conservative Party will announce on Monday it supports a single tax return for Quebecers, a source told CTV News.
According to the source, party leader Andrew Scheer will reveal his support for a single form, which would be managed by the provincial government in Quebec City.
Currently, taxpayers in Quebec fill out two forms for their taxes – one for provincial, the other for federal.
Single tax systems do exist in other provinces, but those are managed by the federal government.
In May, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said they would officially ask the Trudeau government to allow the province to collect federal taxes on Ottawa’s behalf. Members of the National Assembly previously passed a unanimous motion calling for a single-form system to be implemented.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined the request.
Latest Montreal News
- Scheer to unveil support for single-form Quebec tax return
- Canadian peacekeepers put boots on ground as Mali mission begins
- Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim's family
- Police will meet with parents of baby fatally forgotten in car
- Fete Nationale: In Montreal, two parades will converge at Place des Festivals