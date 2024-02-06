'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
Marc Fournier says two people came to his dealership, Auto Karetta, five minutes before closing to ask for a test drive for a 2016 Mercedes CLA 45 AMG. The employee said it was too late to take it for a spin but agreed to show the couple, a man and a woman, the car.
He said once the car warmed up a bit and the ice was cleared from the windshield, the man who wanted to see the car "just took off" with it.
The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video, showing the suspect driving off in the lot with the hood fully lifted and then striking the employee. When the car then stopped on Curé-Labelle Boulevard, and the suspect got out to close the hood, the employee ran toward it to try to open the car and was pushed down.
"So my salesman ran after the vehicle, tried to open the door [but] he got pushed over again in the middle of the street, gets a little bit hurt. Everything happened pretty fast," Fournier told CTV News.
Laval police confirmed Tuesday that they have opened an investigation into the theft and that investigators are looking for a man and a woman who are believed to be in their 30s. No arrests have been made.
Fournier says his employee has a few bruises and was in shock, but is otherwise doing OK after the incident on Monday. More than a dozen friends went looking for the car last evening in Lachine and the West Island with no luck.
'Someone could have been killed'
According to Fournier, a Mercedes dealership based in the West Island informed him that someone allegedly stole a licence plate from one of their cars early Tuesday morning and bolted it to a car that matched the description of the stolen car.
He said law enforcement officials need to do a better job at preventing and investigating car theft in the Montreal area.
"Stolen vehicles are getting worse and worse," he said.
"The scary situation is that someone could have been killed or severely injured in what happened last night, and honestly, a vehicle, it's metal, it's money, but a life, you can't take it back. My employee was in a real shock last night. We were all in a real shock last night and it has to stop. Something has to happen."
Stolen vehicles at Montreal's Old Port
New numbers by insurance companies show car thefts in Quebec rose by 58 per cent last year.
Victims of car theft say the system needs to be fixed because car thieves are becoming too bold.
Fournier said one of his clients had one of his Dodge trucks stolen in Blainville and was able to track it down with a tracker to a shipping container in the Old Port of Montreal, only to be told that it couldn't be opened to retrieve the vehicle.
Fournier said that was unacceptable.
"Open every container. Slow it down and open every container," he said, because thieves are stealing more luxurious vehicles worth several tens of thousands of dollars.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blames the rise in car thefts on the Trudeau government and what he calls mismanagement of federal ports. He said a Conservative government would increase jail time for car thieves, tighten security at federal ports, and buy more scanners for cargo containers, "to allow for rapid scanning of containers at our 4 major ports Vancouver, Montreal, Prince Rupert. We will purchase 24 of these scanners. Each of them is capable of doing 150 per hour."
The federal government says improvements are coming soon. This Thursday in Ottawa, police and politicians will take part in a summit on car theft.
- With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Israel's chief military spokesperson: 31 hostages in Gaza are dead
Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held in Gaza were pronounced dead.
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
A SWAT team sniper killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says
A deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank, authorities said.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.
Atlantic
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.
-
As Nova Scotia emerges from under heavy snow, some residents await rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
London
-
Two arrested in connection to July 2022 south London, Ont. shooting
Two suspects from Toronto and Quebec are in custody and one suspect remains outstanding after a shooting in south London in the summer of 2022 sent one person to hospital.
-
'I don’t forget, none of us forget': Time does not ease pain of unsolved murders
A single balloon bobbed in the wind on a property just north of St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday — it is a symbol of remembrance for a crime committed a quarter century ago.
-
Former London police chief reacts to Monday’s news conference on 2018 World Junior investigation
Speaking with CTV News London's Carlyle Fiset, former LPS Chief Murray Faulkner provided his reaction to LPS Chief Thai Truong’s updates to the case and apology to the alleged victim.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
One person found dead in a residence, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old from Massey, Ont., was found dead Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Calgary
-
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
-
'You've got a history here, too': Military Museums hosting Black History Month exhibit
In the atrium of The Military Museums, the Black History Month display showcases the roles and sacrifices of Black Canadian soldiers from before the First World War through present day.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Region of Waterloo looking for new spaces for child-care
On the heels of a decision to look for regionally-owned lands and buildings that could be used for housing, the Region of Waterloo is now also exploring whether any could be repurposed for new child-care centres.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Richmond seeking review of potential supervised consumption site near hospital
Richmond city council voted in favour Monday of considering a supervised consumption site, in the wake of B.C. recording its highest number of toxic drug deaths last year.
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
Edmonton
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Edmonton police warn public of Facebook Marketplace scams
Police are warning Edmontonians about a scam targeting people buying Apple and Samsung products on Facebook Marketplace.
Windsor
-
One person dies after two crashes in Amherstburg
Windsor police are investigating two crashes in Amherstburg, including one that was fatal.
-
WRH rescinds Code Grey after cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is rescinding the Code Grey following last year’s cyberattack.
-
Leamington company fined $70,000 after worker injured
A Leamington produce company has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured almost two years ago.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
-
Sask. auto dealer violated consumer protection and business practices, province says
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
-
'Love is in the air': Six Ottawa restaurants among Canada's top 100 most romantic
OpenTable -- a reservation platform -- has released its 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2024, with six Ottawa restaurants making the list.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing project
The doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Saskatoon police seek Arizona U-Haul related to murder investigation
Saskatoon police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that investigators say is connected to a recent murder.
-
Charge should be dropped in fatal THC-impaired driving case, defence says
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.