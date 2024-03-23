Say it ain't snow! Montreal under a winter weather advisory
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and that must mean one thing: a winter weather travel advisory?
Montrealers woke up on Saturday to heavy snow and cold temperatures and Environment Canada issued winter weather travel advisories for multiple regions, noting that five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Southern Quebec.
In addition to snow, the temperature will feel like -12 degrees Celsius wiht the wind.
Montrealers woke up to a winter weather warning on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Jason Clarke, CTV News)
"The snow combined with colder weather may give slippery road conditions," Environment Canada said. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
The warning urges drivers to slow down, maintain a safe distance while following vehicles and watch for brake lights.
Montrealers woke up on March 23, 2024 to around five inches of snow as the spring fails to start in the city. (Jason Clarke, CTV News)
The weather is forecast to improve on Sunday, with temperatures set to break the freezing mark on a sunny day.
Temperatures will continue to rise and are predicted to break double-digits on Tuesday.
