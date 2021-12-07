The executive committee of the union in charge of warehouse workers is expected to meet Tuesday morning to decide what it will do now that its members have rejected an agreement in principle that had been reached with the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ).

The 800 employees concerned are responsible for supplying stores and restaurants with alcohol.

The local union of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ, had reached an agreement in principle with the management of the SAQ on Nov. 29.

However, the agreement was rejected by 86 per cent of members, even though the union had recommended accepting it.

Union members were only on strike for a few days, but repercussions have been swift, with many retailers saying their shelves are bare.

The strike was suspended when talks resumed.

SAQ management says it wants to resume discussions quickly to identify what members did not like about the agreement in principle and to try to remedy the situation.

Several points are in dispute, such as wages, overtime, the precarious status of employees and occupational health and safety.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 7, 2021.