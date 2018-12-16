

CTV Montreal





Santa Claus made a stop on his world tour here in Quebec on Sunday, reveling in the sights and sounds of an elaborate Christmas display in St. Leonard.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus took in the 71,000-light display put together by Mike and Maria Cecere.

There’s also a manger, log cabin, and mailbox for letters to Santa.

It took the Cecere family two months to put the spectacle together.

This is the 12th year they have had the lights.

There are six volunteers who help out.

“I do this because I enjoy bringing joy to people’s hearts and lives,” Mike Cecere said. “Seeing the kids with a smile is priceless.”

Santa enjoyed his time in St. Leonard, meeting dozens of kids and hearing about what they want for Christmas.

“The big, big thing is the Nintendo Switch this year,” he said.

Mrs. Claus had some handy advice for the kids who want a full stocking come Dec. 25.

“They have to be good,” she said. “They also have to listen to their parents.”

The display is open on Saturdays, with hundreds of kids and families taking it in every week.

“It’s very sentimental and touching,” Mike Cecere said.

Despite the holiday season not being over yet, Cecere is already thinking ahead to 2019.

“It’s going to be big,” he said. “Bigger than this year.”