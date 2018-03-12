Saint-Lambert noise woes: Mayors and Environment Minister to discuss solutions
Residents in Saint-Lambert say noise from the Osheaga, Heavy Montreal and Ile Sonique festivals is a huge irritant.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 10:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 10:36AM EDT
The battle of wills between the City of Montreal and the City of Saint-Lambert over noise complaints may come to a head in a meeting Monday.
Mayor Valerie Plante will host Saint-Lambert Mayor Pierre Brodeur and Environment Minister Isabelle Melancon at City Hall, in an attempt to resolve a years-long conflict over noise pollution on the South Shore.
According to Brodeur, Saint-Lambert has already spent over a million dollars in court fees to try and stop concerts like Osheaga and Heavy MTL from holding their events at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Residents on the South Shore have complained for a long time about the bass and reverberation of the music travelling over the water.
The venue at Parc Jean-Drapeau will undergo a $70 million dollar renovation. Brodeur suggests that within this renovation, planners change the stage's positioning so that it faces away from the South Shore.
For the moment, Saint-Lambert has suspended its legal action because of the cost overrun.
The hope is that the new administration in both cities will reach common ground.
