The battle of wills between the City of Montreal and the City of Saint-Lambert over noise complaints may come to a head in a meeting Monday.

Mayor Valerie Plante will host Saint-Lambert Mayor Pierre Brodeur and Environment Minister Isabelle Melancon at City Hall, in an attempt to resolve a years-long conflict over noise pollution on the South Shore.

According to Brodeur, Saint-Lambert has already spent over a million dollars in court fees to try and stop concerts like Osheaga and Heavy MTL from holding their events at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Residents on the South Shore have complained for a long time about the bass and reverberation of the music travelling over the water.

The venue at Parc Jean-Drapeau will undergo a $70 million dollar renovation. Brodeur suggests that within this renovation, planners change the stage's positioning so that it faces away from the South Shore.

For the moment, Saint-Lambert has suspended its legal action because of the cost overrun.

The hope is that the new administration in both cities will reach common ground.