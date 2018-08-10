

CTV Montreal





More than 500 full patch and supporting members of the Hells Angels are expected in Saint-Charles-de-Richelieu today as the group kicks off its annual Canada Run.

Police say it’s an opportunity for the group to show off its force, and a heavy police presence is expected throughout the weekend.

The Surete du Quebec would not confirm how many officers would be present, but did say they would be closely monitoring the event, possibly collecting photographs and information about participants who roll in.

The Canada Run is an annual event that begins in a different province each year.

Last year’s run kicked off in Alberta, and in 2016, it took place in Ontario.

Police say the Hells Angels’ presence is stronger than ever here in Quebec – they control an estimate 98 per cent of the province’s drug trafficking.

However, the SQ said that this weekend’s rally is no cause for concern, but rather a “show of force” by the biker gang.

Police have erected a check point on Highway 20, just outside of Saint-Charles-de-Richelieu, where the bikers are assessed by police before continuing on their route.