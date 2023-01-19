SAAQ launching new digital platform allowing drivers to make some transactions online

The SAAQ announced it is launching a new digital platform to allow drivers to complete certain transactions online as of Feb. 20, 2023. (Source: JESHOOTS.com/Pexels) The SAAQ announced it is launching a new digital platform to allow drivers to complete certain transactions online as of Feb. 20, 2023. (Source: JESHOOTS.com/Pexels)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open

The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon