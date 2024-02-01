Running back Walter Fletcher signs a new contract with the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes announced the signing of American running back Walter Fletcher on a one-year contract on Thursday.

Fletcher (five feet nine, 202 pounds) joined the Alouettes in 2022 after one season in Edmonton.

In seven games in 2023, the 27-year-old back amassed 266 yards on 58 runs. The American also caught 23 passes for 176 yards receiving. In his career, he has played 32 CFL games.

The team has also added fullback Stevie Scott III to its roster for two years.

The six-foot-two, 231-pound footballer played three seasons with the Indiana University Hoosiers. The 23-year-old is one of three players in his programme to have scored at least 10 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.