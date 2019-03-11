

CTV Montreal





The roof of a Montreal North auto repair store caved in late Sunday under the weight of snow, rain, and ice.

The walls of the one-storey building on Edger Ave. near d'Amiens St. buckled under the heavy accumulation and gave way

Firefighters were called to examine the area and make sure nobody was inside the building at the time.

Crews from Hydro Quebec then cut power to the building to ensure nobody else would be injured going through the wreckage.

About 15 cm of snow fell in Montreal on Sunday, followed by a substantial amount of rain.

At least eight roofs have caved in this winter in the province of Quebec under the weight of heavy snow, mostly on flat-roofed commercial and industrial buildings.