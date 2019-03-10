

CTV Montreal





Thousands of city workers are out plowing streets and sidewalks after the latest helping of the white stuff.

Over 15 centimetres of snow fell down on Sunday in Montreal.

A city spokesperson said that road conditions were relatively good, but that drivers should still be exercising caution.

Police said that there were no major car accidents on the island as of Sunday evening.

Due to a spate of roof collapses this winter, Environment Canada also warned homeowners to clear snow from their roofs to avoid any potential damage.

The snowfall is expected to be followed by freezing rain on Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring temperatures above zero degrees, with no precipitation anticipated.