    • Rona to cut 300 Canadian jobs, including 180 in Quebec

    A Rona store is seen on November 5, 2018 in St. Eustache, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Rona store is seen on November 5, 2018 in St. Eustache, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Rona Inc. says it's cutting about 300 jobs and closing two distribution centres as part of a plan to adjust its operating model and eliminate inefficiencies.

    The home improvement retailer says it's consolidating operations into its core buildings, and will close a distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que. in March and one in Calgary in October.

    It says the closure of the centres, along with a streamlining of its corporate structure, will together lead to the roughly 300 cuts nationally.

    The move comes after U.S. retailer Lowe's sold Rona, and its Lowe's stores in Canada, to private equity firm Sycamore Partners in late 2022.

    Under Sycamore's ownership, the company already announced about 500 job cuts last June as part of its simplification efforts and has been converting Lowe's stores in Canada to its Rona+ brand.

    The company has said it has around 22,000 employees and some 425 stores across its Rona, Rona+, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber banners.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2024.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

