MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal home sales rise 18 per cent in September from last year

    The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 18 per cent in September from last year. A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 18 per cent in September from last year. A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 18 per cent in September from last year.

    The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,201 to push above the historical average for the month.

    The rise in sales came as listings also rose. New listings were up nine per cent to 6,207, while total active listings were up 15 per cent from last year to 18,078.

    Sales volume was up 26 per cent from last year to $2 billion.

    The median price for single-family homes was $590,000, up seven per cent from last year, while the median condominium price was $415,000, up four per cent.

    Quebec as a whole saw sales rise 20 per cent from last September to 6,960, while the median single-family home price in the province was up seven per cent to $450,000.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News