Quebec Liberal Party gives Legault a ‘King of Deficits’ jersey

As the Los Angeles Kings prepare to play a controversial preseason game in Quebec City on Thursday evening, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has given François Legault a Kings jersey, but not just any Kings jersey.

It reads "King of Deficits" and its number is...$11 billion.

The PLQ is criticizing the Legault government for granting a $7 million subsidy to hold the professional hockey game in the capital, but also for the $11 billion deficit into which it has plunged Quebec.

Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay brandished the hockey jersey during a media scrum in Parliament on Thursday morning.