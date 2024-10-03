MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Liberal Party gives Legault a ‘King of Deficits’ jersey

    The 'Kings of Deficits" jersey for Francois Legault is numbered $11 million as the Liberal party criticizes the controversial subsidies to hold an LA Kings preseason game in the provincial capital. (Matt Grillo, CTV News) The 'Kings of Deficits" jersey for Francois Legault is numbered $11 million as the Liberal party criticizes the controversial subsidies to hold an LA Kings preseason game in the provincial capital. (Matt Grillo, CTV News)
    As the Los Angeles Kings prepare to play a controversial preseason game in Quebec City on Thursday evening, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has given François Legault a Kings jersey, but not just any Kings jersey.

    It reads "King of Deficits" and its number is...$11 billion.

    The PLQ is criticizing the Legault government for granting a $7 million subsidy to hold the professional hockey game in the capital, but also for the $11 billion deficit into which it has plunged Quebec.

    Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay brandished the hockey jersey during a media scrum in Parliament on Thursday morning.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2024.

