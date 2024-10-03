Quebec Liberal Party gives Legault a ‘King of Deficits’ jersey
As the Los Angeles Kings prepare to play a controversial preseason game in Quebec City on Thursday evening, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has given François Legault a Kings jersey, but not just any Kings jersey.
It reads "King of Deficits" and its number is...$11 billion.
The PLQ is criticizing the Legault government for granting a $7 million subsidy to hold the professional hockey game in the capital, but also for the $11 billion deficit into which it has plunged Quebec.
Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay brandished the hockey jersey during a media scrum in Parliament on Thursday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2024.
