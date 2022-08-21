Romell Quioto scores two goals, CF Montreal beats the Revolution 4-0

Romell Quioto scored two goals, and CF Montreal put together a complete performance to blank the New England Revolution 4-0 Saturday night at Saputo Stadium.

With their first win in front of their fans since July 16, the Bleu-Blanc-Noir maintained their hold on the second spot in the Eastern Association with 46 points.

They trail the Philadelphia Union by five points but hold a four-point lead over third-place New York City FC.

CF Montreal (14-8-4) continued its winning streak by going undefeated in its last seven games (5-0-2) and ended a six-game losing streak against the Revolution, which it had not beaten since Feb. 29, 2020.

Quioto scored his 13th and 14th goals of the campaign as Kei Kamara and Matko Miljevic (on a penalty kick) completed the scoring for the Montrealers. With his 135th career goal, Kamara broke a tie with Jeff Cunningham for third in MLS history.

Undefeated in their last five games, the Revolution (8-8-10) found their footing when they had to defend as best they could in their third game in seven days. The loss dropped them to seventh in the East.

Without leading scorer Gustavo Bou since July 16, New England's 5-3-9 record is only its third loss since early May.