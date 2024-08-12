Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for health-care workers in the province.
Jean-François Roberge, along with Health Minister Christian Dubé and the Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Eric Girard, tried to clarify the new rules and address concerns with an open letter that was published in the media on Friday.
CTV News confirmed that only Roberge will attend Tuesday's meeting. Girard and Dubé will not be present.
The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), a group representing Quebec's English-speaking minority population, says it was not invited to the meeting.
"We were not surprised to be left off the list of hand-picked invitees for a meeting about language directives in the healthcare system by French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge's office," the group said in a statement on Monday.
"We have made it clear from the outset the importance of meeting with Christian Dubé. This is a health issue, plain and simple."
The QCGN says other groups have decided not to attend the meeting because they also believe Dubé should be present.
"It is vital that M. Dubé be present. This concerns his ministry. It is a health issue regarding the administration of health and social services. M. Girard's presence would be useful in his role as minister responsible for the 1.3-million-member English-speaking community."
With files from CTV Montreal's Maya Johnson
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Quake felt from Los Angeles to San Diego, swaying buildings and knocking items off shelves but no big damage
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
'Serious trouble': New Ontario report latest example of Canada's health-care crisis
Morale among Ontario health-care workers is deteriorating, according to a new report. The peer-reviewed study, released on Monday, found a growing staffing crisis is putting the well-being of hospital workers and patients at risk.
Their job was saving lives. They lost their own in Brazil's horrifying plane crash
Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart wrenching when her life -- along with that of seven other doctors -- ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun earns mixed reviews, praised for 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at Paris Games
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
Chief human-rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission agreed to resign Monday after an investigation into his past comments related to Israel.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
Police release new details about Oshawa collision that involved 9 vehicles
Police have released new details regarding a weekend collision in Oshawa that killed one person and injured eight others.
-
Kensington Market parking lot to be turned into affordable housing steps away from encampment
The city says that it is moving forward with two affordable housing projects – one of them a plan to turn a parking lot in Kensington Market into affordable housing, even though the project is not fully funded yet.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. extends state of emergency for 10 days
The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. has extended a state of emergency called after a torrential rainstorm last week caused severe damage to roads and homes.
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Race is on to find student housing as fall semester approaches
During the final weeks of summer, the race is on for Ottawa post-secondary students to secure housing for the upcoming fall semester.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Serious crash closed Hwy. 11 in northern Ont. for 12 hours
A pickup truck and a commercial motor vehicle collided head-on Sunday on Highway 11 near Hallébourg, leaving the pickup driver with serious injuries.
London
-
City garbage truck rollover in south London
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
-
One additional case of Legionnaire's Disease confirmed by MLHU
There are now 25 total cases linked to the outbreak, with four people remaining in hospital, and one dead.
-
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Kitchener
-
Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams rappelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
-
Local craft beer producer worries smaller operators 'don’t stand a chance' in Kitchener beer bidding process
A local craft beer producer says the bidding process to be the preferred beer supplier at city run sports venues, only gives big brands a chance.
-
Diesel spill closes lane of Hwy. 401 near Cambridge ONroute
Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a transport truck struck debris on the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank, police said.
Windsor
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Library union raises concerns over proposed operating hour changes
The union representing Windsor's library workers has expressed "major concerns" over proposed changes to the operating hours of library branches across the city starting in 2025.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Barrie
-
Widow’s $1.5M lawsuit against son’s psychiatrists could proceed
A Barrie judge has ruled the widow of a Penetanguishene man murdered by their son in 2019 can re-plead her civil lawsuit claim.
-
More construction disruptions expected along Essa Road
Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption starting this week.
-
That's a wrap on Boots and Hearts 2024
Canada’s largest camping and music festival came to a close on Sunday in Oro-Medonte, as Boots and Hearts was capped off by headliner Jason Aldean’s performance on the main stage.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near Armstrong, B.C., now being held
After a week of firefighting, the Hullcar Mountain wildfire, located on a hillside 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., is no longer out of control.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
Rollover crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior leaves Metro Vancouver woman dead
One woman from Metro Vancouver died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash in the B.C. Interior Sunday, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to provide update on cellphones in school following Saskatchewan's ban
Manitoba, now the only western Canadian province without an overarching cellphone ban in school classrooms, says an update is coming.
-
Mother and son attacked with baseball bat, robbed in East Elmwood: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing charges after robbing and assaulting a mother and her teenage son earlier this month.
-
Western Manitoban says bridge falling apart while it awaits repairs
Concerns are being raised about the safety of a highway bridge in western Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Edmonton
-
'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
What will and won't be open as Jasper residents return home on Friday
Find out more about what services will be available in Jasper, Alta. on Friday as residents return home.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
Regina
-
Queen City hosts lacrosse nationals for second-straight year
Lacrosse Canada's (LC) minor box lacrosse national championships are back in Regina for the second-straight year.
-
Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask.
RCMP say a man walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask. Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters pull a body from the river
Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.
-
Golf-club wielding ruffian had someone else's identity documents: Saskatoon police
A 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he was swinging a golf club at people on the street on Sunday.
-
CPKC claps back at rail workers' strike threat with lockout notice
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.