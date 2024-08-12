Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive

Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for health-care workers in the province.

Jean-François Roberge, along with Health Minister Christian Dubé and the Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Eric Girard, tried to clarify the new rules and address concerns with an open letter that was published in the media on Friday.

CTV News confirmed that only Roberge will attend Tuesday's meeting. Girard and Dubé will not be present.

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), a group representing Quebec's English-speaking minority population, says it was not invited to the meeting.

"We were not surprised to be left off the list of hand-picked invitees for a meeting about language directives in the healthcare system by French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge's office," the group said in a statement on Monday.

"We have made it clear from the outset the importance of meeting with Christian Dubé. This is a health issue, plain and simple."

The QCGN says other groups have decided not to attend the meeting because they also believe Dubé should be present.

"It is vital that M. Dubé be present. This concerns his ministry. It is a health issue regarding the administration of health and social services. M. Girard's presence would be useful in his role as minister responsible for the 1.3-million-member English-speaking community."

