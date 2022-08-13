Roadwork in and around Montreal will result in closures on Highway 13, 520, and 15

Those planning on driving this weekend will want to avoid Route 132 east in Longueuil, Highway 13 near the 520 and on Highway 15 north between Candiac and La Prarie.

There are also multiple road closures in metro Montreal due to roadwork. Visit Quebec511.info for more details.

ROUTE 132

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In Longueuil, Route-132 East, between exit 82 (R-134, Taschereau Boulevard, Jacques-Cartier Bridge) and the Highway 20/25/132 interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The La Fayette entrance.

The Taschereau Blvd. east and west entrances.

The Roland-Therrien Blvd. entrance.

The Saint-Charles St. East entrance.

Highway 132 closure from Aug. 12 to 15, 2022.

HIGHWAY 13

Northbound

The following closure is in effect on Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. and on Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

Highway 13 North between Exit 2 (Hickmore St.) and Highway 40.

As a result the following are default closures as of 9 p.m.:

The Hickmore St. and Louis Amos St. entrances.

The Ramps leading from Highway 520 east and west to Highway 13 north.

Southbound

The following closure is in effect from Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 8 a.m.:

Highway 13 South between Exit 6 (A-40) and the Highway 520 West entrance.

As a result the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:

The ramps leading from Highway 40 east and west to Highway 13 south.

Highway 13 closure from Aug. 12 to 15, 2022.

The following closure is in effect on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

In Candiac and La Prairie, two of three lanes on Highway 15 North, between Exit 45 (R-134, Taschereau Blvd., La Prairie) and Matte Blvd.

Overnight closures in effect from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

As a result, the following are default closures until Sunday at 11 p.m.:

The entrances to Montcalm Blvd., Salaberry St. / St. Joseph Blvd., and St. Henri St.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

The following closure is in effect until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.:

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East, in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, two of four lanes between the de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame West entrance and the Berri St., Saint-Laurent Blvd. exit (6).

As a result, the following are default closures:

The de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame streets West and Robert-Bourassa Blvd. / A-10 West (Bonaventure) entrances.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (South-West borough), Saint-Antoine St. West will be closed between George-Vanier St. and Atwater Ave. on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special event: at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Lasso Festival on August 12 and 13.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified.