Road over Mount Royal to be closed to traffic as part of redevelopment project

The City of Montreal plans to close Camillien-Houde Way over Mount Royal to through traffic and transform it into a path for cyclists and pedestrians.

The redevelopment project will add 18,000 square metres of green space, the equivalent of three football fields, to the park by 2029, the Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced Wednesday.

The asphalt will be ripped up and replaced with trees, a wide pedestrian path, and a protected bike lane.

Emergency vehicles will still have access to the park, assured Plante.

The plan also involves turning the lookout on Camillien-Houde into a park space and creating a new lookout at the highest point of the road.



Cars will able to access the park via Remembrance Road. The two parking lots at Beaver Lake and Smith House will stay put, and more spaces will be added for families and people with reduced mobility.

"We made this decision with great sensitivity so that Mount Royal, which is the lung and icon of Montreal, offers an enhanced visitor experience, for the benefit of the pressing needs of our time and future generations," said Plante in a news release on Wednedsay.

Traffic will flow as usual until work begins in 2027.

Plans for the future Camillien-Houde Belvedere in Montreal (image: City of Montreal)

YEARS-LONG DEBATE

The city had been considering three options—keeping the status quo, closing the road to all traffic, or keeping it open for emergency vehicles only.

Some have argued that closing the road to traffic would only benefit a small segment of the population—primarily high-level cyclists who train on the mountain."It seems to be a war on cars," said Jennifer Crane, a Montrealer who opposes the road closure.

"You see problems in Park Extension, you see problems in Rosemont with implanting bike lanes and stuff like that. It’s perfectly fine, but the basic thing—it doesn’t seem to be about safety," she said.

The debate began in 2017, when a cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn on the mountain.

The collision sparked a debate surrounding safety, leading to the closure of Camillien-Houde to cars for several months in 2018 as part of a pilot project.

-With files from CTV’s Rob Lurie