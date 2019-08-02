Featured Video
Road closures for weekend of Aug. 2
There will be a few minor closures to the Turcot Interchange on the weekend of Aug. 2 to 4. (Graphic: Transport Quebec)
CTV Montreal staff
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 3:47PM EDT
Drivers are in for just some minor detours on the Turcot Interchange this weekend.
From 11:59 p.m. on Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday:
- The ramp from Aut-15 North to the Decarie Expressway
- The ramp from R-136 West to Aut-15 North
There will also be closures on Aut-20. Those include:
- The left lane of the 20 East between the St-Pierre Interchange and Angrignon Blvd.
A section of Eadie St. between Cabot and de l’Eglise will also be closed, as will onelane of Marcel-Laurin Blvd. in both directions.
