

CTV Montreal staff





Drivers are in for just some minor detours on the Turcot Interchange this weekend.

From 11:59 p.m. on Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday:

The ramp from Aut-15 North to the Decarie Expressway

The ramp from R-136 West to Aut-15 North

There will also be closures on Aut-20. Those include:

The left lane of the 20 East between the St-Pierre Interchange and Angrignon Blvd.

A section of Eadie St. between Cabot and de l’Eglise will also be closed, as will onelane of Marcel-Laurin Blvd. in both directions.