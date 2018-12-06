Featured Video
Riverdale High holds talk on violence against women, fostering healthy relationships
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 7:28PM EST
With the spotlight on violence against women on the anniversary of the Montreal massacre, Riverdale High School in Pierrefonds started a conversation on healthy relationships and respect.
Watch the video for more.
