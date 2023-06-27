Rising cost of living caused record number of abandoned pets this year: Montreal SPCA

The Montreal SPCA says it's dealing with an unprecedented number of abandoned animals this year due to the rising cost of living.

The shelter reportedly received 20 per cent more animals in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period the year before.

According to Montreal SPCA director Anthony Johnson, these figures were a surprise.

"We were expecting it to be about the same as last year," he told CTV News. "What we didn't count on was this cost of living crisis, inflation which is hitting everyone."

From pet food to vet bills, caring for a furry friend is expensive, even without inflation. And then there's the issue of rising rents, which Johnson describes as particularly challenging for pet owners.

"Because of that, people are having to make really heartbreaking decisions about keeping the entire family together or finding a place to live," he explained, noting that many landlords don't allow pets.

In May, Quebec's second opposition party, Quebec solidaire, introduced a bill to ban no-pet clauses in rental leases.

"This would mean people would have a lot more options to find a home where their entire family can stay together," said Johnson.

But with Quebec's moving day right around the corner, the director expects the number of surrendered animals to spike.

"This is a really critical time."

The SPCA says it already receives nearly 200 calls a day from families considering this option.

It costs about $1,000 for the SPCA to find a home for an abandoned pet, and the organization is welcoming donations.

It also encourages Montreal families interested in adoption to step up to the plate.

With files from CTV's Matt Gilmour.