Resilience Montreal shelter's plans for new location up in the air due to rising costs

The plans for a new, permanent space for Resilience Montreal have been drawn up and renovations should have started in September, but due to a rise in construction costs the project is delayed.

The day shelter serving the homeless community had purchased a building but unexpected costs have forced the non-profit organization back into fundraising mode.

"When we did the call to tender, the bids came back at quite a lot more than what was estimated," explained executive director David Chapman.

Chapman says Resilience Montreal needs an additional $6 million. The money will be used to help transform the three-storey building on Atwater Avenue into a facility for the homeless with a focus on wellness.

"We're hoping to just move this forward as fast as possible. especially given the fact that we cannot remain forever in our current location," Chapman said.

The non-profit serving mostly Indigenous clients is currently renting a former restaurant across from Cabot Square.

The permanent site is a less than 10-minute walk down the street and Chapman says it will be double the size.

Nakuset, Resilience Montreal's development and philanthropy director, says "it's going to be a gamechanger" and said cutting corners is not an option.

Plans for the space include a healing room made to look like a Mohawk longhouse and bathing room. Nakuset, who uses one name, says medical and counselling services will also be offered under one roof.

"We basically want to have all the important services happening within this building because of the systemic racism that Indigenous people face," she said.

Nakuset and Chapman say the day centre will be a welcome change for the population used to church basements and granola bars.

"I think the people who step in are just going to be in awe. They're going to be like, 'Wow you did this for me?'" she said.

Resilience Montreal hopes anyone who can help will step forward and is determined to raise the funds to start renovations on the building that.they believe will change the future of homeless services.