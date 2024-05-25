Arson squad investigating after 2 vehicles torched outside West Island home

The Montreal police arson unit is investigating after two vehicles were torched overnight on a residential street on the West Island.

At around 1:35 a.m., several 911 calls were made about the vehicles on fire on Théorêt Street, near Lefebvre Street, in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. When officers arrived, they found the burning vehicles, which were parked in front of a house.

The fire department was called in and extinguished the blaze. According to the preliminary information gathered by police, at least one suspect spread accelerant on the two vehicles before starting the fire.

Both vehicles were a total loss and were towed away to be examined by investigators, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

She said there was minor damage to the home due to the heat of the fire. Police are looking at surveillance camera footage as they try to identify the suspect.

No arrests have been made.