History will recognize the benefits of the Couillard government, says PLQ

Bromont, Que. -

History will recognize the benefits of the Philippe Couillard government, according to the Quebec Liberal Party, which is committed to returning to a balanced budget if it takes power.

Gathering at a general council in a chic Bromont hotel, the Liberals will pay tribute on Saturday to their former leaders, including the last to serve as premier — Couillard — from 2014 to 2018, before being defeated by the CAQ.

These Liberal years were marked by cuts in health and education, among others, which many called "austerity," in order to return to zero deficit.

"History will, in due course, recognize the benefits of Philippe Couillard's government," said interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay in a press scrum on Saturday morning, arguing that the Legault government is currently sinking into deficits without providing better services to the population.

Activists will debate a resolution calling for a Liberal government to commit to a plan to return to balanced budgets in its first year of office in 2026.

To return to a balanced budget, a future Liberal government will be prepared to impose sacrifices.

"Tough decisions necessarily involve sacrifices," said Liberal MNA André Fortin at a press scrum.

"Not every premier would have dared to make the tough decisions Philippe Couillard did, so my hat's off to him," said the former Couillard cabinet minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2024.