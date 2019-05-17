Featured Video
Residents on flooded Ile Bizard street say they've been left behind
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 5:46PM EDT
Residents of a flooded street in Ile Bizard say they are being neglected by the city of Montreal.
Barabé Crescent flooded one month ago and the water levels remain high.
“It's not a good way to live and it's… it's just been so long,” said resident Joanna Lemieux.
Watch the video above to get the full story.
Latest Montreal News
- EMSB debates transferring some students from Galileo School
- Residents on flooded Ile Bizard street say they've been left behind
- Our top stories this week: Measles outbreak, Mafia crackdown, Lottery winners
- Food recall on salmon strips sold in Quebec and Ontario
- Florida police arrest 28-year-old man they say killed Quebec couple last March