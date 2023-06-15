Residents mulling legal challenge after feds confirm land expropriations for rail bypass after Lac-Megantic tragedy
Residents who will lose land after the federal government expropriates properties in and around Lac-Megantic, Que., for rail bypass say they are mulling a legal challenge.
Ottawa released a statement Wednesday confirming that it was going ahead with the expropriations without the consent of all affected land owners. The bypass would remove trains from Lac-Megantic's downtown area, where a train crashed in 2013 and killed 47 people.
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek said the federal government will take physical possession of the parcels of land required for the project on Aug. 1.
Alghabra requested the expropriations to complete the bypass, which has been a major demand from Lac-Megantic, where on the night of July 5, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.
In 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-Quebec premier Philippe Couillard announced joint funding for a project to divert trains around the heart of the community, a proposed 12.5-kilometre route that passes through the municipalities of Nantes, Lac-Megantic and Frontenac.
The project has been mired in delays and met by vocal opposition from unions and neighbouring communities.
Unions representing forest producers and farmers say they would seek a judicial review of the decision in Federal Court and ask for an injunction, arguing that the government hasn't listened to their concerns and is acting in bad faith.
Before any work can begin, the rail bypass project must be approved by the Canadian Transportation Agency. The federal government said an application has been filed.
Some locals have raised concerns about the environmental impact of the bypass, including on nearby wetlands and drinking water wells in the area. The Coalition of Collateral Victims, a citizens' group, noted that even with the bypass, the rail line still passes through Lac-Megantic and close to residential areas.
"Basically if there's another derailment, even with this new rail bypass, you have to evacuate the entire town, so it doesn't change anything in terms of safety," said Kurt Lucas, who is among the 43 land owners being expropriated.
"That's why we say it's nonsensical because how can you move forward, spend a billion dollars for something that is less safe than what we have now?"
Lucas will see his property in Frontenac, Que., severed in two by the bypass. He and others were informed of the expropriation in a late Wednesday afternoon email.
The government says it started negotiations with land owners in October 2021 and extended them three times, until January 2023, but was unable to reach deals with everyone. Ottawa says all owners will receive fair and equitable value for their expropriated property.
Lucas, who is a member of the Coalition, said a formal announcement about a legal challenge is expected next week.
A closed-door meeting was held between Transport Canada officials and three nearby mayors Wednesday, but residents weren't invited and many questions went unanswered, said Frontenac Mayor Gaby Gendron, who attended.
"People are disappointed, even if they expected it," Gendron said. "To find out the way we did was a bit cavalier on their part from my view point."
In a referendum held this year, 92.5 per cent of nearly 700 eligible residents of Frontenac opposed the Lac-Megantic bypass project.
Gendron said there are major concerns about water contamination and 138 wells that could be affected during and after construction. Gendron added there is a provincial decree forbidding mining or drilling in part of the area where the bypass will be constructed.
A coalition of citizens who have advocated for the Lac-Megantic bypass and better rail safety said it preferred not to comment on the expropriations, deploring the tension created by the bypass project.
Lac-Megantic Mayor Julie Morin was not available to comment Thursday, but she has come out in support of the bypass. She has said that while consensus isn't likely on such a large project, Ottawa should minimize the impact on nearby communities as much as possible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto mayoral candidates squaring off in live CP24 debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
London
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
London man sentenced to 5 years after crime spree
A London, Ont. man, who terrorized his victims over several weeks last spring and summer, plead guilty Thursday to a total of 12 criminal charges in court.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
Kitchener
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
Vancouver
-
Goodbye spring, hello weekend: 7 season-ending events happening in Vancouver
There are three "f-words" guiding the last weekend of spring in Vancouver—family, free and fun. Halfway through the month, this lineup of festivities in the city is fully stacked.
-
BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources
The Crown utility in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028.
-
'Selling Sunset' stars on Netflix record, real estate tips and first impressions of Vancouver
Ahead of a meet-and-greet with fans and clients in downtown Vancouver, the stars of Netflix's hit reality show "Selling Sunset" sat down with CTV Morning Live Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.
Windsor
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
Town of Amherstburg looking for visionaries to restore Belle Vue house
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Teen faces 52 charges after string of break-ins, vehicle thefts in Regina
A 17-year-old allegedly behind a string of break-ins in Regina has been arrested. The teen faces a total of 52 charges.
-
Regina Folk Festival in 'serious financial crisis,' asks community for help to keep event going
The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says it is in ‘serious financial crisis’ and is asking the community to help keep the summer event going.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge former Christian school principal with assault in abuse investigation
Police have charged a man with 11 counts of assault with a weapon following an investigation into a private Christian school in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in fatal shooting
A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Saskatoon shooting.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.