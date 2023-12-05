MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Residents in Quebec's Laurentians wait for news after evacuation from eroded dike

    People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike. (Credit: Municipality of Chute-Saint-Philippe) People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike. (Credit: Municipality of Chute-Saint-Philippe)

    Hundreds of residents of two municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region are awaiting further news after being ordered to leave their homes due to structural problems in a nearby dike.

    During a recent visit, government inspectors found structural weaknesses in the Morier dike that could lead to it bursting.

    The evacuation order was issued Sunday night for about 1,000 properties near the Kiamika River in the municipalities of Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces.

    The inspectors suspect internal erosion to be the cause of the structural damage.

    Martin Ferland, an engineer at the General Directorate of Dams with the Environment Ministry, says experts don't know yet when it will be safe for residents to return, noting they're still investigating and will try to give people an answer as soon as possible.

    The dike on the Kiamika Reservoir was built in 1954 and has the capacity to retain 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News