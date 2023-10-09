Residents applaud revocation of permit to build condos near Hudson's Sandy Beach
Residents who have long fought against a proposed condo development in Hudson are celebrating a win after the project's permit was revoked.
However, the developer can fight the decision.
Even on a rainy day, the boardwalk near Sandy Beach is still popular with the people of Hudson. For Rob Horwood, going there now makes him even happier.
"I was delighted, I was thrilled. This is a game changer," said Horwood of Nature Hudson, a non-profit community organization dedicated to protecting the land, water, and wildlife of Hudson.
The area was slated to be turned into condos by developer Nicanco Holdings Inc. But after a long back-and-forth with Quebec, the environment minister cancelled its permit to build, saying the project was taking too long.
Due to changes to environmental law, if the developer wants to go forward, it will have to reapply for permits under new, stronger legislation.
"If they want to proceed with a project now, they’ll have to start from the beginning," Horwood said.
Many residents opposed the project for years, arguing the marshland mitigates flooding from the Ottawa River and is home to diverse wildlife.
"They’ve identified 29 species, which are under protections under federal or provincial legislation," Horwood said.
But others have told CTV News that Hudson needs to meet a growing demand for housing.
In a statement, Hudson Mayor Chloe Hutchison described the move as "brave and conclusive" and added, "Any potential development in this area will have to meet current laws and regulations that were updated and reinforced since the 2017 and 2019 spring floods."
CTV News reached out to Nicanco Holdings but did not receive a response.
The environment minister’s letter does give the developer 30 days to contest the cancellation, but Nature Hudson hopes this area could be acquired by the town or province.
"It’s a big feature for the people of Hudson, and it would be a shame if it were diluted," Horwood said.
He knows Nicanco still owns this land but says he’s relieved that, for now, this wetland will stay wild.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
'It will get worse before it gets better': Joly on Israel conflict; says 3 Canadians reported missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Saturday's attack on the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history, with at least 260 dead and a still undetermined number taken hostage.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has 'only started.'
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather in solidarity with Israel at North York rally
Thousands of people have gathered at Mel Lastman Square in solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of a weekend of violence in the Middle East.
-
Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering Casino leaves security guard dead
Investigator say they are searching for multiple men and women who fled the scene after a 34-year-old security guard was fatally gunned down at a Pickering casino early Thanksgiving Day.
-
Police search for suspect in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect after a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping in downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
RCMP warn of scam emails posing as police
Kings District RCMP is warning the public of scam emails posing as police and using actual officer’s names and positions in demand of personal information and financial gain.
London
-
Five people taken to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after serious crash in Elgin County
A two-vehicle crash on a winding curve in Elgin County sent five people to hospital Monday afternoon.
-
'We had some people trapped': suspicious two-building fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are looking for temporary accommodations after a pair of fires near downtown London, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 144 closed at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively
A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon has closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection.
-
Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Calgary
-
Man arrested following pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies outside Calgary city hall
Hundreds of people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall on Monday for a pair of rallies supporting the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
-
Calgary woman part of march advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic church
On Friday Calgarian Jeanie McKibbon participated in march at adjacent to the Vatican, advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic Church.
-
Change of atmosphere fuels Calgary Flames' playoff ambitions
Will a new general manager, coach, captain and attitude push the Calgary Flames over the hump to the playoffs in 2023-24?
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH 'It really highlights the city quite well': Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W
A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade made its way down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.
-
Temple Shalom releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
Temple Shalom in Waterloo has shared its thoughts regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
-
Experts weigh in on how to stay safe this flu season
With the cooler months arriving, flu season is officially upon residents in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Vancouver
-
Friends mourn husband and father of two killed in fiery B.C. highway crash
A 41-year-old husband and father has been identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash on the Trans Canada Highway last week.
-
Demand soaring at B.C. food banks, even among double-income families
The impact of soaring food prices is taking a hard toll on B.C.'s food banks, which have seen increasing demand in the lead up to Thanksgiving – including among double-income families.
-
Police needed to keep peace at pro-Palestinian rally in Vancouver
Police officers stood on every corner outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday, as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a rally in support of Gaza.
Edmonton
-
'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital
A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.
-
Drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta remain high, new records set: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 168 people died from drug poisonings in July of this year.
-
Turkey, bannock served at Boyle Street/Bissell Centre Thanksgiving dinner
Hundreds of people were served Thanksgiving dinner by Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Heads up drivers: County Road 42 and Banwell Road closing for 6 weeks
The County of Essex is letting drivers know about a closure of a busy intersection for construction.
-
Windsor man charged with impaired driving after hitting pole in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 47-year-old Windsor man with impaired driving after he hit a pole and left the scene.
-
Windsor police cracking down on these driving behaviours
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating weekend death
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday night.
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Connor Bedard on roster for Chicago Blackhawks opening night game
Forward Connor Bedard is on the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks opening night game.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Jewish community gathering to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
More than 16,000 Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Ottawa Mission this year
This year, more than 2,500 guests enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the Ottawa Mission. For over a century, the Mission has been providing an extended family for those without.
-
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter
As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.
-
Cryopreservation: Sask. researchers aim to improve fertility of women after cancer
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are trying to establish a research program that could one day help improve the fertility of women after receiving cancer treatments.