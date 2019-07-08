

CTV Montreal Staff





Rescue crews began searching the water the St. Lawrence River Monday morning for a missing boater.

Around 8 a.m. two men boarded a small boat and began to cross the St Lawrence river when the vessel capsized about 60 metres from Devil's Island, then the boat went over the Lachine Rapids.

The driver of the boat spent about 45 minutes floating in the water before he was rescued by somebody in another pleasure craft near Nuns' Island.

The other man, 35, was not wearing a life jacket and has not been seen since.

Montreal and Longueuil firefighters were some of the first patrolling the river in several boats, but they pulled back from the operation as the Coast Guard became involved.

The Coast Guard is using boats and helicopters to search the water between Saint Catherine and Lafontaine Tunnel.