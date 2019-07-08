Featured Video
Rescue crews search St. Lawrence River for missing boater
Montreal and Longueuil firefighters were some of the first patrolling the river in several boats
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 12:11PM EDT
Rescue crews began searching the water the St. Lawrence River Monday morning for a missing boater.
Around 8 a.m. two men boarded a small boat and began to cross the St Lawrence river when the vessel capsized about 60 metres from Devil's Island, then the boat went over the Lachine Rapids.
The driver of the boat spent about 45 minutes floating in the water before he was rescued by somebody in another pleasure craft near Nuns' Island.
The other man, 35, was not wearing a life jacket and has not been seen since.
Montreal and Longueuil firefighters were some of the first patrolling the river in several boats, but they pulled back from the operation as the Coast Guard became involved.
The Coast Guard is using boats and helicopters to search the water between Saint Catherine and Lafontaine Tunnel.
Latest Montreal News
- Rescue crews search St. Lawrence River for missing boater
- Beaconsfield calls on province to remove homes from new flood zone maps
- Widespread cell phone outages affect thousands across Canada.
- Fire, explosion destroys pizzeria in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Dry conditions spark campfire ban in Central Quebec