The commission that studied how police spied on journalists is calling for lawn to set out specifically how journalistic sources should be protected, and how police should be independent from politicians.

The Chamberland Inquiry was launched after La Press columnist Patick Lagacé learned last year that Montreal police had been granted warrants to monitor his phone calls.

It was later revealed that Montreal police and the Sureté du Quebec were tracking calls and text messages sent to and from multiple reporters.

During the inquiry multiple people testified that police obtained warrants by making up stories and lying to judges, when in reality police forces were trying to track the actions of police officers.

As a result the inquiry is calling for not just strict guidelines, but laws explaining how police must act when investigating journalists. .

The inquiry also investigated how then Montreal Mayor called on the Montreal police force to explain why reporters were calling him with questions about speeding tickets.

Its report states there is no conclusive proof that politicians are interfering or have interfered with police investigations, but notes that "perception is as important as reality" when it comes to these matters.

That is the inquiry is also calling for a law that establishes police independence when it comes to investigations that involve politicians.

The report also makes 27 other recommendations including how investigators and supervisors should be trained.