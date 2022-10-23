Remembering Sean Abbott: Montrealers share memories of 'the king of NDG'

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon