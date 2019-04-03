

CTV Montreal





The new light rail train system is seeking to protect the land around the future station in Brossard for agricultural purposes.

Called the ‘Social Utility Trust,’ the REM has teamed up with several partners, including Quebec's agricultural union, for the $3-million initiative. It's considered to be the first agricultural trust of its kind in Quebec to protect farmland.

“We would like to implement small farms and help young farmers to produce vegetables and other products that will be sold in the community,” explained Marcel Groleau of Quebec’s agricultural union, UPA. “We'd like also to protect the farmers that are already there.”

Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad said the new trust will “protect future generations,” adding, “the objective is to make sure that there is no future construction in this area. We really want to protect this environment.”

The Brossard train station is in the middle of an agricultural zone on the South Shore, which is why so many felt it important to protect the land.

Only 2% of Quebec's territory is farmland.

A board of directors, including UPA members, the REM project and the City of Brossard, will oversee the trust.

“We have made a big step. This project has been on paper for two years, and today it's real,” said Groleau.

There is potential for 119 hectares of farmland in the area; the only concern the UPA has is ensuring the project works.

“We have to succeed. We have to make it a success and it's our intent,” said Groleau.

They hope to start seeing new crops grown within the next two years.