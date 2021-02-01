MONTREAL -- Black communities have always known that Black History Month is, in fact, a month of often forgotten world history.

We have known that our contribution is critical, our thinking pertinent and provocative, and our place in society inseparable from historical global and national advancements, and tumults. But without the attention of the wider community, Black History Month has essentially been a moment for us to celebrate ourselves, to highlight our triumphs, honour our heroes – both fallen and future.

On May 25, 2020, the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis decisively turned the world’s gaze to the largely ignored historical and current injustices lived by Black bodies, in the U.S., in Canada and beyond. Black Lives Matter was catapulted to the status of global phenomenon. Black History Month 2021 cannot but hold this reality, with all its ramifications for us here, in Canada, in Montreal, at Concordia. For Black communities and allies alike, this year’s pause for reflection and celebration is like no other.

The events of 2020 have exhausted so many of us, and yet, there is still so much to do. We have never been as energized and have never had as much support. We must be the ones to pilot the ship but, in this moment, the work finally seems to be willingly shared by many more.

This year, Black History Month begins with the profound knowledge that Black communities are being acknowledged, heard, supported. The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Amidst the enormity and “unfinishedness” of the task, there is much to celebrate – our contribution is critical, our thinking pertinent and provocative, and our place in society inseparable from world history and the advancements of all peoples. Black history is everybody’s history. The task is to make sure that’s not forgotten.



Angélique Willkie and Annick Maugile Flavien are the co-chairs of Concordia University’s Task Force on Anti-Black Racism. Read Annick Maugile Flavien's opinion piece, 'Reflections on Black History Month: Many hands, light load,' here.