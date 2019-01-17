

CTV Montreal





A recycling centre in La Prairie, on the south shore of Montreal, has been destroyed by fire.

The first flames were spotted at the Tria Ecoservices centre around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters battled the fire on Jean-Marie-Langlois St. throughout the night, but the damage was extensive.

Piles of wood, paper, and construction debris provided plenty of fuel for the fire, and preventing the spread of flames during a bitterly cold was difficult.

None of the firefighters was hurt, and it does not appear that anyone was at the site, since it had closed for the business day several hours earlier.

The cause of the fire is not known.