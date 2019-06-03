Featured Video
Recommendations for Quebec in 175-page supplement to MMIWG report
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 9:12PM EDT
The final report on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls contains recommendations aimed specifically for Quebec.
A 175-page supplement said the cultural context is particular to the province.
Recommendations for Quebec include:
- creating a crisis team for cases of missing Indigenous women and girls
- creating an independent body to oversee investigations and crimes against Indigenous communities
- requiring police to compile information on rates of disappearances
Premier Francois Legault readily admitted the province hasn't done enough for Indigenous women.
“It's a very tough report against the Canadian government and against the Quebec government. I think it's clear we haven't done enough to protect those women for many years,” he said.
Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though, he stopped short of calling it a genocide.
“A genocide is something else,” he said.
The inquiry's final report puts out calls for action, but all the recommendations are non-binding.
“From listening, the leap must be made to concerted action there's no doubt,” said D’Arcy-McGee MNA David Birnbaum, the Liberal critic for Indigenous affairs.
Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, said she doubts that justice for these deaths will actually come.
“It would be a beautiful surprise, because I have yet to see anything,” she said.
