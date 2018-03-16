

CTV Montreal





The inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women has completed its hearings in Montreal, where 71 witnesses testified, either privately or in public sharing sessions.

The commissioners say one theme in particular emerged – the problems associated with delivering health services to people in remote communities.

Poor communication and a lack of support as Indigenous families navigate the system were both often mentioned.

“We also heard about a number of disappearances related specifically to the medical facilities,” said commissioner Oajaq Robinson.

There were appeals from witnesses to their own communities to work together to eliminate any violence amongst themselves.

“There's also a culture of silence that has been cultivated and not surprisingly after years of residential schools, where silence was expected - silence was demanded - so a lot of that speaks to this process of speaking up and being heard,” said Robinson.

Commissioners said it’s not enough to really attack the root causes of systemic violence and have asked the federal government for a two-year extension.

“If we don't get the extension, we'll complete our work as best we can, but it will be superficial. But there won't be the depth or the breadth we think this work requires,” said chief commissioner Marion Buller.

If the national inquiry is granted an extension, commissioners are committed to trying to do a forensic review of police files and to subpoena the necessary documents from health institutions across the country to try and get some answers for the many families they've met along the way.

Maurice Kistabish is a member of one of those families. Testifying on Friday, the Cree man said he lived his life thinking his mother Kathleen had drowned.

Two years ago, he learned the truth.

“She was knocked out, killed and thrown into the river,” said Kistabish.

Like all the other Indigenous families that appeared this week, he suffered profound loss and is grappling with not only the loss, but the lack of information and support.

The inquiry now leaves Quebec and moves to Manitoba.