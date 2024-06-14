Recent speculation about Marche de l'Ouest closure unfounded, say those in the know

Recent speculation about the future of the Marché de l'Ouest has prompted questions among business owners and residents in the area about what lies ahead.

In operation since 1982, the Marché de l'Ouest is a distinctive indoor-outdoor market in the West Island of Montreal. Amid talk of renovations, some have mistakenly assumed it is set to close.

"Clients tell us we’re closing, which is not a fact!" said Marc Emond, owner of Jukebox Burgers diner.

He sees an update as positive news.

"I'm for the project in the sense that the redevelopment project is residential and commercial because the mall here, it's been a long time since it's been renovated. It's been a long time since it's been done," he said.

Before any plans move ahead, Dollard-des-Ormeaux will conduct public consultations regarding potential zoning changes, explained urban planning director Sylvain Boulliane.

"The zoning authorizes only commercial activities. Then, the new regulation proposed to authorize also the residential use on this site," he said.

While details of any proposed projects have not yet been disclosed to the public, Emond has gleaned some details.

"The landowner has presented a plan where it will be done in steps, not interfering with the existing businesses and everything else," he said.

Boulliane added, "If the owner intends to pursue a redevelopment project, it must maintain the same level of commercial activities, including the outdoor market."

CTV News reached out to BTB Real Estate, the company who would be behind the project, but did not hear back by deadline.

A public consultation meeting is scheduled for June 19 at the DDO Civic Centre. Meanwhile, the Marché de l'Ouest is open for business as usual.