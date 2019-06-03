Featured Video
RECALL: Ground meat products sold in Bromont grocery may contain pieces of metal
FILE PHOTO: Fresh ground beef is packed at a butcher shop in Levis Que. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 5:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 7:16PM EDT
There’s a recall in place for ground meat and ground meat products from a grocery store in Bromont because they may contain pieces of metal
The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) issued the recall for the products for sale at Marché Lambert IGA at 82 de Bromont Blvd. on May 31.
These were packaged in a polystyrene tray covered with plastic wrap and sold refrigerated.
The supermarket and MAPAQ are recommending that anyone who bought the product not eat it, and instead return it to the store.
- Extra lean ground beef
- Lean ground beef
- Half-lean ground beef
- Lean ground veal
- Lean ground pork
- Extra lean ground pork
- Lean ground beef patties
- Chopped lamb
- Homemade sausages (several varieties)
- Keftas (several varieties)
More details here.
A previous version of this article said the IGA was in Brossard. It is in Bromont. We regret the error.
Latest Montreal News
- Recommendations for Quebec in MMIWG report
- Ottawa, Quebec to chip in $500M on major La Fontaine Tunnel reconstruction
- RECALL: Ground meat products sold in Bromont grocery may contain pieces of metal
- Legault considers extending spring session to adopt controversial bills
- Ottawa tornado demonstrates 'amazing' force of nature