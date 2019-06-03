

There’s a recall in place for ground meat and ground meat products from a grocery store in Bromont because they may contain pieces of metal

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) issued the recall for the products for sale at Marché Lambert IGA at 82 de Bromont Blvd. on May 31.

These were packaged in a polystyrene tray covered with plastic wrap and sold refrigerated.

The supermarket and MAPAQ are recommending that anyone who bought the product not eat it, and instead return it to the store.

Extra lean ground beef

Lean ground beef

Half-lean ground beef

Lean ground veal

Lean ground pork

Extra lean ground pork

Lean ground beef patties

Chopped lamb

Homemade sausages (several varieties)

Keftas (several varieties)

More details here.



A previous version of this article said the IGA was in Brossard. It is in Bromont. We regret the error.