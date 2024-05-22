Read the letter: Marie-Philip Poulin thanks fans for historic first PWHL season

Montreal's PWHL team has had to hang up their skates after a historic first season, falling to Boston in the semifinal. PWHL Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin is reflecting on the season and had these words for the fans.

Thank you, fans!

I would have preferred to write these words one week later, after celebrating a historic first victory in the PWHL final, but that's not what was written in the script for our season. This time away from the ice between our last game against Boston and today has allowed me to look back on what we have collectively experienced this year. And what a year it's been!

This professional women's hockey league is the culmination of a shared vision, a collective dream and ongoing teamwork. I am infinitely proud of the product we have offered the public, and grateful for the support we have received everywhere. The Montreal market has spoiled us with its welcome. We felt the support of the Quebec public from the very first puck drop, and it continued to grow during the season. Whether at home, at the Verdun Auditorium for the inaugural game, at Place Bell during the playoffs, or at the Bell Centre where we lived a historic moment, our fans were always there. My teammates experienced great emotions, and I'll have goosebumps and imperishable memories of the tremendous demonstration of love I received from the 21,105 spectators who attended the game on April 20, 2024.

Those who are close to me know that I am all about performance and winning. Hard work and dedication. Deep commitment and gratefulness. In this respect, I can say for certain that our team has succeeded. Victory isn't always measured by the medals around your neck or the trophies on your mantelpiece. Winning is also about the progress we make every day, as players and above all as human beings. What I have seen in my team and across the league this season are players who have earned the love of their fans, the respect of their peers and the chance to make a living from their passion.

To all the girls who have followed us, I have a message for you: On your journey, you will face adversity, failure, and defeat. See these obstacles as stepping stones, not as an end in themselves. We grow much more in difficult times than on a road already mapped out. With willpower and passion, all goals are attainable.

I'd like to thank the media who followed us throughout the season, our official broadcasters, the many partners who embarked on the PWHL adventure, our Montreal team's coaching and support staff, my extraordinary teammates and finally you, the fans, who showed us that our market was more than ready for a professional women's hockey team. I can't wait to see you again in the fall!

Thank you so much,

Marie-Philip Poulin