RCMP dog, water crews helping with weekend search for Ariel Kouakou
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 31, 2018 11:07AM EDT
Police have still found no sign of Ariel Kouakou, the 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since March 12.
Dozens of volunteers will mobilize and continue searching for the boy Saturday morning.
Dozens of volunteers gather for another day of searching. #ArielJeffreyKouakou @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/1VocdZa77g— Amanda Kline (@AmandaKline23) March 31, 2018
On Friday, search efforts took volunteers to the shores of the Rivieres des Prairies with a specially trained dog on loan from the Nova Scotia RCMP, specializing in ice and water searches.
Meanwhile, a boat belonging to Hydro-Quebec is once again cruising along the shores of the river and breaking up the ice.
Montreal police divers have also been searching the river, but it was unclear whether they would be in the water again Friday.
Ariel left his family's home in the city's north end on March 12 to visit a friend's house, and a witness spotted someone matching his description in the park near the river shortly after.
Police believe he most likely fell in the water and drowned, a theory that Kouakou's family and some volunteers have rejected.
"Today, we were circling with police," said volunteer Mamadou Cisse. "We think (Kouakou) has been kidnapped and that's the way we want the police to look for him."
On Saturday, a large-scale volunteer search is planned of Bataliers Park, where Kouakou was last seen. Cisse said the hope is that now that the snow is mostly melted, signs of the boy that had previously been hidden might be found.
