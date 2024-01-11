MONTREAL
    • RCMP conduct national security operation at military base near Quebec City

    The RCMP's national security team conducted a series of searches in the Quebec City area on Wednesday but the police force is remaining tight-lipped on the operation.

    Searches were done in Quebec City, Pont-Rouge, and at CFB Valcartier, Noovo Info reported.

    RCMP spokesperson Erique Gasse said the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) is leading the investigation.

    While no arrests have been made, some people have been taken in for questioning, Gasse said Thursday. A prosecutor will decide whether or not any charges will be laid.

    With files from Noovo Info

