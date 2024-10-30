MONTREAL
    • Rats, asbestos, privacy concerns: Human Rights Commission recommends moving youth centre

    The Mont-Saint-Antoine Youth Rehabilitation Centre in Montreal. (Google Street View) The Mont-Saint-Antoine Youth Rehabilitation Centre in Montreal. (Google Street View)
    The Quebec Human Rights Commission is calling for the young people being housed at Mont Saint-Antoine to be relocated immediately to a safe environment suited to their needs.

    It issued a recommendation to this effect to the director of youth protection (DPJ) and the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montreal when it unveiled the results of its investigation on Wednesday.

    As part of its investigation, carried out following media reports, the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse made a number of troubling observations about the premises: water infiltration, rat infestation, privacy problems, potential exposure to asbestos, decrepit condition of the premises, among others.

    It also recommends that the DPJ and the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux concerned assess the physical and psychological health of the young people housed at Mont Saint-Antoine in Montreal.

    It asked to be informed of the implementation of the recommendations within three months.

    Finally, the commission pointed out that it could eventually take the case to court if the recommendations are not followed within three months.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2024.

