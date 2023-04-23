Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec

After a week of mostly dry and cool weather, the temperatures rose Sunday morning, and the heavens opened up and dumped a solid amount of precipitation on Montreal and other regions of Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued multiple rainfall warnings for regions in Quebec, including Montreal, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec City, and Mont-Orford.

Up to 35 millimetres of rain are expected in Montreal, Laval, Vaudreuil, and Valleyfield over the day and night until Monday morning.

"Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and ponding on roads," the warning reads. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Rain is forecast until Wednesday with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius.

Medium and minor flooding is occurring in 13 regions on Sunday morning, and the province is monitoring 11 other regions.