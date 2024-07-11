Rainfall warning lifted in Montreal but remains in parts of southern Quebec

The Island of Montreal is no longer under a rainfall warning following the record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.

Early Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada said that an additional 15 to 25 mm of rain was expected to fall in the area.

The rainfall warning remains in place for much of southern Quebec, east of Montreal and along the U.S. border.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the agency notes. "Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected."

IN PHOTOS: Flooded streets in Montreal after heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have brought about 100 mm of rain to southern Quebec in the last 24 hours.

The heavy downpour wreaked havoc on the roads, closing numerous highways, including parts of the Decarie Expressway and Highway 30.



Several people were forced to abandon their vehicles amid the high water levels on the roads.

The previous rainfall record for July 10 was 32.5 mm in 1945; on July 11, it was 40.6 mm in 2009.



