Rainfall warning lifted across Quebec

Southern Quebec is no longer under a rainfall warning following the record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.

IN PHOTOS: Flooded streets in Montreal after heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have brought about 100 mm of rain to southern Quebec in the last 24 hours. At Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, the total rainfall recorded Wednesday was 79.2mm.

The heavy downpour wreaked havoc on the roads, closing numerous highways, including parts of the Decarie Expressway and Highway 30.



Several people were forced to abandon their vehicles amid the high water levels on the roads.

The previous rainfall record for July 10 was 32.5 mm in 1945; on July 11, it was 40.6 mm in 2009.