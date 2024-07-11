MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Rainfall warning lifted across Quebec

    Share

    Southern Quebec is no longer under a rainfall warning following the record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.

    The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have brought about 100 mm of rain to southern Quebec in the last 24 hours. At Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, the total rainfall recorded Wednesday was 79.2mm.

    The heavy downpour wreaked havoc on the roads, closing numerous highways, including parts of the Decarie Expressway and Highway 30.

    Several people were forced to abandon their vehicles amid the high water levels on the roads.

    The previous rainfall record for July 10 was 32.5 mm in 1945; on July 11, it was 40.6 mm in 2009.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News