Racist bullying of Black teen allowed to 'fester' in Quebec hockey program, mother alleges
A Montreal-area mother is filing civil rights complaints against a junior hockey program and a local school board after her 13-year-son was allegedly targeted by racist insults and harassment from his peers.
Nadine Hart says her son, referred to as "JC" for privacy reasons, was regularly called the N-word by his teammates while enrolled in the Pro Action Hockey program at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire, Que.
When she brought these allegations to the school's attention, Hart claims they weren't taken seriously.
"Racial bullying and slurs were allowed to fester in that program due to the tolerance and inaction of the Pro Action Hockey and John Rennie High School. And it created a breeding ground for racism," she told reporters at a press conference Sunday.
JC said that when he tried reporting an incident on his own, nothing came of it.
"This one time on the ice[...] someone called me the N-word, and that's like the only time I spoke up about it," JC said.
"They didn't do anything about it."
Nadine Hart says her 13-year-old was the target of anti-Black racism on his hockey team at John Rennie High School. (CTV News/Matt Gilmour)
According to Hart, the alleged abuse occurred online and in the locker room, even becoming physical at one point.
On Dec. 8, after a home game at Bob-Birnie Arena, one of JC's teammates allegedly made a derogatory comment about his skin colour. After JC "verbally responded out of frustration," Hart says he was punched in the face.
Hart spoke with John Rennie's principal after the incident, but felt there was more focus on her son's conduct rather than on the alleged racial harassment.
"Why is it acceptable for other children to use the N-word and not be called out for their behaviour, when my son is called for his behaviour which is the result of the frustration that he's feeling?" Hart said.
A few days later, JC was expelled from the team.
According to the Centre for Research-Action of Race Relations (CRARR), the advocacy group helping Hart file the claim, a complaint was made to Montreal police following the altercation, but no charges have been laid.
Hart later discovered that racist language was also being used in a team group chat on the Snapchat messaging and photosharing app.
The messages, reviewed by CTV News, show the repeated use of the N-word directed at Black students.
A series of Snapchat messages reveal racist language and imagery used by members of JC's hockey team. (Courtesy images)
TEAM OFFERED SENSITIVITY TRAINING
In a statement, Pro Action Hockey said it's working closely with the school to prevent future incidents.
"We can confirm that we took immediate measures in partnership with John Rennie High School to ensure that this event was addressed with care and that the appropriate disciplinary actions were put in place," the statement reads. "Following this event, we continued to implement further measures with help from Sportaide, an organization that focuses on increasing awareness and equipping our players with the tools they need to diffuse difficult situations in the future."
In addition to filing a complaint against Pro Action Hockey, Hart is filing a complaint against the Lester B. Pearson School Board, which oversees John Rennie High.
"In the wake of the incident, disciplinary measures including suspensions were taken against the individuals involved. As well, the school offered the team a series of anti-racism workshops and team-building exercises," reads a statement from the school board.
Both Pro Action Hockey and Lester B. Pearson say "immediate" action was taken in response to the events.
Fo Niemi, executive director the CRARR, is helping Nadine Hart and her son file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. (CTV News/Matt Gilmour)
But Hart and the CRARR dispute this.
"She often faced silence or vague responses. She was not given any information on how to complain against racism, bullying and violence nor did she receive any offer for support from the school or school board," the CRARR release reads.
According to Hart, her son was the only person kicked off the team.
She hopes JC's story can prevent other students from having similar experiences.
"This is not right."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine
Almost one year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked up to a podium in Ottawa, flanked by three of his top ministers, and declared the world had changed overnight. Nearly a year later, minds are turning toward rebuilding what has been lost and finally claiming a sense of justice.
Meta is launching a paid verification service
Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.
Toronto
-
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
-
1 suspect dead, 2 people in police custody after shooting in Milton
A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Milton.
-
Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses will be closed. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Atlantic
-
Sobeys admits to data breach in fall 2022, alerts customers
Months after a suspected cyberattack shutdown pharmacy services for a number of days, the Maritime company that owns Sobeys is alerting customers and employees past and present, about a data breach of personal information.
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
Miꞌkmaw poet Dr. Rita Joe to be honoured at Eskasoni Eagles Game
Dr. Rita Joe will be honored at the Eskasoni Eagles game against the Strait Pirates Sunday evening at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial arena in Eskasoni, N.S.
London
-
‘Need for legislative change’: 45-day jail sentence for fatal distracted driving exposes flaw in Highway Traffic Act
It's a sentence that no one seems happy with. A cyclist is dead, and the woman who killed her while driving distracted will serve 45 days in jail.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing bank, threatening employee
A man is facing charges after allegedly demanding cash from a bank teller in Owen Sound and threatening “serious bodily harm” if the money was not given, police say.
-
500K in funding for graduate students struggling with high inflation: Western U
This week Western University announced $500,000 in funding will go to graduate students who are struggling financially with the high cost of inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Winter weather warnings issued for much of the northeast, cold, windy start to the week
Environment Canada issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings Sunday for several communities in northeastern Ontario as strong winds bring snow and harsh wind chills to the region.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after crash near Strathmore
One person is recovering in hospital after an early-morning crash near Strathmore, Alta.
-
Think winter's over? Think again
For those of you who think winter is done, the City of Calgary delivered a message Sunday: Slow your roll.
-
Man in serious condition following early-morning southeast Calgary shooting
One person was transported to hospital after an early morning shooting in the community of Dover in southeast Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Abandoned puppies, ION service disruptions, basketball game disturbances
Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Vancouver
-
Man in hospital after being 'repeatedly shot' on Downtown Eastside, police say
A man is in the hospital with "multiple gunshot wounds" after a shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Coquihalla
People planning on driving along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt over the Family Day weekend are being asked to reconsider their trips due to a winter storm warning.
-
‘Mass poisoning’ suspected in deaths of 9 Metro Vancouver skunks
In just over a week, nine skunks have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in Langley suffering from symptoms of poisoning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to activate extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
Oilers continue losing streak with OT defeat to Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
Windsor
-
'Nothing seems to be getting solved': Still no heat for some tenants inside downtown apartment
The waiting game continues for tenants inside a downtown Windsor apartment building who have gone one year without heat.
-
Turkish Canadian Cultural Association collects donations for those impacted by earthquake
The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor is collecting donations Sunday for those affected by the major earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this month.
-
Town of Tecumseh installs three electric vehicle charging stations
The Town of Tecumseh has installed three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around town, with more slated for this year.
Regina
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
-
'Reignited a fire': All Nations Hope project reconnects Indigenous women to traditional ceremonies
Kotawe, a research project by the All Nations Hope Network is reconnecting Indigenous women to their traditional ceremonial roles.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome renowned sportswriter Rob Vanstone as senior journalist and team historian
The Saskatchewan Roughrider's announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.
Ottawa
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
-
Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening
There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
-
Saskatoon fire rescue unit pulls injured woman from river trail
The Saskatoon Fire Department’s rescue unit was sent in to extricate a woman with a severe ankle injury on a lower river trail in the Sutherland Dog Park on Sunday.