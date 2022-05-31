Racial profiling trial continues in Montreal

A lawsuit continues Tuesday in Montreal by a man who claims he was repeatedly stopped by police while driving, for no apparent reason.

Joseph-Christopher Luamba told a Montreal court Monday that when he sees a police car while driving, he starts getting ready to pull over.

In the 18 months after he got his driver's licence in March 2018, Luamba says he was stopped by police around 10 times for no specific reason.

He says he was driving a car during about half the stops and was a passenger in another person's car during the others.

Those traffic stops are at the heart of a lawsuit he filed against the Canadian and Quebec governments.

Luamba believes he was racially profiled during the traffic stops, none of which resulted in a ticket.

He is seeking to have a common law rule allowing Canadian police to stop drivers for no reason to be declared unconstitutional.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 31, 2022.