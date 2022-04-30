'Question marks' around Carey Price's future as knee issues persist

Carey Price was solemn Saturday afternoon while discussing the state of his knee injury -- an injury that has put his future with the Montreal Canadiens in jeopardy.

Speaking at a press conference, Price said he'll spend the next few months consulting experts before making any concrete plans.

"I've got a few questions to ask. I've got a few appointments to make over the summer to, kind of, iron out next season," he said.

The Habs' star goalie had knee surgery last July and has been in and out of commission ever since. He also left the ice in the fall to enroll in the NHL's player assistance program for issues with substance abuse.

But Price was back in the net Friday to end the season, helping bring the Habs to victory with 37 saves.

Although his knee didn't give him too much trouble, he said he's concerned about how it will affect him in the long run.

"Last night, for instance, I played pretty well," he said. "It was a pretty good game. In that same token, there's different aspects of goaltending required these days that [are] very difficult for me to do."

"I don't believe that the current state would be sustainable for a whole season."

On Saturday, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes said it's too early to tell whether Price has danced his last dance, acknowledging that his knee "is not 100 per cent."

Price explained that persistent swelling around the joint is making it "difficult to do a lot of things."

"Not gonna lie, it's been a difficult process. It's been a frustrating one."

Despite these challenges, he said he's pushing forward nevertheless and staying positive.

"I've got a lot of question marks. Fortunately for me, I got a lot of time over the summer to prepare."

